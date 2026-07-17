Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Full Match Highlights: 3 Goals in 7 Minutes!

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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