Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Full Match Highlights: June 22, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video







#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #seatleon #fcdallas

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.