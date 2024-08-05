Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Necaxa: Leagues Cup: Match Highlights: August 4, 2024
August 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #seattlesoundersfc #necaxa
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2024
- FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Success in Final Group Stage Match with NYCFC at Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 5-4 Penalty Kick Shootout Win Over Club Deportivo Guadalajara Before Sell-out Crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes to Host Liga MX's Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match on August 8 at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws 1-1 Against FC Juárez, Falls in Penalty Shootout - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night
- Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Sounders FC Receives $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money
- Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota