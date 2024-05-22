Seattle Seawolves & Macklemore Join Forces

May 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seawolves look to recover after two weeks of losses with a win at home against Old Glory DC in front of a sold out crowd and Seattle rapper Macklemore.

What: Seattle Seawolves vs. Old Glory DC

When: 7:30pm Pacific Time, May 24th, 2024

Where: Starfire Sports Stadium,

14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188

Tune-in: Fox 13+, THE RUGBY NETWORK (OUTSIDE USA)

Money line -- Moneyline - Seattle -236 (Favorite), Old Glory +298

Key Storylines:

- Seattle rapper and number one chart topper, Macklemore is attending the match

- Seawolves and Bridges are joining forces to raise funds and awareness for the teen recovery charity

- Seattle lost to Dallas, 14-7, in Week 12; first time Seawolves have lost to Jackals

- Seawolves have lost back-to-back games; had won five games in a row prior to losing streak

- Old Glory returns from Week 12 bye

- DC boasts back-to-back wins, including 22-21 victory over Chicago in Week 11

- Seawolves hosting Military Night, which will honor service members and their families

- Seattle leads league in penalty kick goals (25)

- DC gains fewest meters per ball carry (5.79)

- Seawolves hope to clean up play; most penalized team in MLR (142 conceded)

- Seattle is seven points behind first-place Houston on Western Conference table; Old Glory sits in East's final playoff spot

- Seawolves players prepared to add to their league leading totals:

o Mack Mason has been the leagues lead point scorer since week one

o Jade Stighling league leader Tries scored (tied)

o Jade Stighling second in league Ball Carry Meters

Players to Watch

Seattle: Cameron Orr - this international talent, hailing from Australia, will look to lead the forwards with new faces on the starting XV to dominant defense and put the Seawall into action.

Seattle: Mack Mason - The flyhalf has been red-hot all season, but he hit a bit of a cool snap last week.

The MLR points leader only added 2 points from the tee in last week's loss to Dallas, but he was still able to complete 29 passes and kicked for more than 182 meters. Seattle will need to create a few more scoring chances - ones that set up Mason for success - to win against an Old Glory side hoping to extend the home team's losing streak.

Old Glory DC: Cory Gilliland-Daniel - The Jackals were able to keep the Seattle attack at bay, and DC looks to come out Friday with the same game plan. Gilliland-Daniel made 21 tackles and 5 defending breakdown arrivals in Old Glory's last action against Chicago, and he'll look to continue to play sound defense and help on the attack as needed - he tallied 19 attacking breakdown arrivals in Week 11.

