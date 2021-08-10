Seattle KrakenÃÂ NameÃÂ Dan BylsmaÃÂ as Checkers Assistant Coach

SEATTLE, Wash. - Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announce Andrew Allen has been named goaltending coach and Dan Bylsma has been named as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

"Andrew has been a valuable member of our team over the last year and played an integral role in the Expansion Draft as our pro goalie scout," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. "We're proud to keep working with him as he transitions to a coaching role bringing his wealth of experience with him to our team's day-to-day."

Allen joined the Kraken staff from the Buffalo Sabres where he served as the goaltending coach for four seasons (2015-16 to 2018-19). Additionally, Allen was the developmental goalie coach for the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, from 2012 to 2015.

After catching the attention of the Japanese Ice Hockey Federation, the 45-year-old Allen was brought on board to serve with Japan's national hockey team for six seasons from 2006 to 2011. During that time, he also served as goaltending coach for St. Lawrence University's NCAA team from 2008-2011.

Prior to his coaching career, Allen played professionally for five seasons, including AHL stints with the Utah Grizzlies, Hershey Bears, Binghamton Senators and Providence Bruins. Allen dressed for two NHL games with the Florida Panthers and compiled a 76-43-15 record in 142 ECHL games. Before beginning his professional career, the Vankleek Hill, Ontario native spent four seasons playing at the University of Vermont for the Catamounts (ECAC).

Dan Bylsma, 50, joins the Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, from the Detroit Red Wings where he served as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Prior to his time in Detroit, Bylsma was head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17).

"Dan joins our organization with an impressive resume and his experience speaks for itself," said Francis. "He's won a Stanley Cup, a Jack Adams Award and he has a proven track record and we look forward to him coaching our prospects in Charlotte alongside Head Coach Geordie Kinnear."

The Grand Haven, Michigan native, spent six seasons (2009-10 to 2014-15) with the Pittsburgh Penguins as their head coach joining the team during the 2009-10 season. That same season, Bylsma recorded an 18-3-4 record in his first 25 regular-season games coaching and ultimately led the Penguins to a Stanley Cup Final win over the Red Wings-the fifth American coach to do so.

Over six seasons with the Penguins, he recorded a 252-117-32 regular-season record and led the team to the Stanely Cup Playoffs each year, earning a 43-35 postseason record. Bylsma was awarded the Jack Adams Award as the league's most outstanding coach during the 2010-11 season and became the winningest coach in Penguin history in 2014.

Internationally, Bylsma was named head coach of the United States Olympic Hockey Team for the 2014 Winter Olympics. He also served as an assistant coach for the US team in the IIHF World Championship for three years (2015, 2018, 2019) helping the team to a bronze win in 2015 and 2018.

As a player, Bylsma notched 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) over 429 career games in the NHL, playing for the Los Angeles Kings (1995-96 to 1999-2000) and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (2000-01 to 2003-04). He played 95 AHL games with the Rochester Americans, Albany River Rats, Moncton Hawks, Lowell Lock Monsters and the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks and 85 games in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Greensboro Monarchs. Finally, he spent five seasons in the International Hockey League (IHL) with the Long Beach Ice Dogs and the Phoenix Roadrunners, playing 231 games.

