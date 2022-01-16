Season's Largest Crowd Provides Energy, But Ice Flyers Fall to Bulls

Early in the third period, many of the people that nearly filled the arena's lower bowl began doing the wave.

With so many participants from the season's largest crowd, it easily began to catch on.

But even that emotional jolt couldn't change the Ice Flyers fortunes, after a two-goal deficit was doubled in the final 10 minutes of a 4-0 shutout loss against the Birmingham Bulls, thus disappointing a top crowd of 4,753 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

"The fans were great and loud and it's too bad we couldn't put on a better show for them," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff. "That was a tough part of the night."

Only one night after beating the first place Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season - and a team with only four losses - the Ice Flyers (14-11-4) again struggled against a Bulls team (5-19-4) with only four previous wins. And one of those wins happened a week ago against the Ice Flyers at the Bay Center.

"I don't know if we thought it was going to be an easier game than (Friday) night.... we surely didn't approach it that way," Aldoff said. "But we got a lesson learned and we have to move forward."

The game began Saturday with the Ice Flyers dazzling in red-white-blue, custom jerseys in honor of Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. There was a live jersey auction after the game and jersey orders were bottled up.

There were a large number of groups in attendance as well, spread throughout the arena.

In the game, however, the Ice Flyers weren't in sync like they played against Huntsville. Passes didn't connect. Shots either missed the mark or failed to be on goal.

"It might have been our worst passing night," Aldoff said. "Nothing went right. We had guys open on a power play when just a simple pass went through a guy's stick. It is frustrating watching it. But for some reason we weren't sharp."

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, the Ice Flyers began their most physical play after falling behind 3-0. Three fights ensued at different points in the final 10 minutes. The Ice Flyers also delivered some of their most physical body checks in the final half of the third period.

"We play a lot of games, we're on the ice a lot, and unfortunately you're going to have nights like this," Aldoff said. "As a coach you look at it and say, 'Why?' but if I had the answer, or any coach had the answer, you be pretty darn good."

The Bulls got goals at near-identical points, seven minutes into the first and second periods. The added a final dagger power-play goal with 5:22 left in the game.

Birmingham goaltender Hayden Stewart, who sustained a 6-0 loss Friday at Macon, made several game-changing stops in thwarting 32 Ice Flyers shots.

"It happens," Aldoff said. "But as a pro, on nights when maybe the legs aren't there, you can still play well. You can still do the little things right and take care of business. It is just something we have to learn and move forward."

They'll get a week of practice before facing the Macon Mayhem at the Bay Center next Saturday (Jan. 22).

The Ice Flyers had won the season's previous games against the Bulls prior to a 6-5 loss Jan. 7.

"I give Birmingham credit. They play as simple a game as you can imagine," Aldoff said. "As much as you preach it, they just flip pucks in, forecheck and back check and that's it.

"They are consistent for 60 minutes. Anything you can do consistently for 60 minutes with hard work, then you are going to win."

It was a mission the Ice Flyers achieved in their 3-2 win against Huntsville, which snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Havoc. But Saturday's game against Birmingham went a different direction.

