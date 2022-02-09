Seasonal Job Fair to be Hosted at Regions Field

Spend your summer at the ballpark! The Barons will host the 2022 job fair on Saturday, March 5 at Regions Field. The job fair will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. with open interviews on the concourse for part time, game day for the following positions:

Grounds crew

Event set up staff

Ticket office staff

Concessions crew

Parking attendants

Ushers

Suite servers

The Barons are looking for professional, courteous, pleasant, reliable, and dependable employees to make our guests' experience at Regions Field as pleasant and enjoyable as possible. Our employees should be willing to go above and beyond to help make our guests feel welcome and always have a smile on their face. Employees will have the opportunity to work all 69 home games in addition to special events.

The season starts on Friday, April 8th against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

