Season Tickets and Mini Packs Available for 2023 Season

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced that Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Flex Packs, and Family Packs are now available to the general public for the 2023 season of Naturals baseball. Opening Night of the 2023 season will be at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 against the Midland RockHounds.

Season tickets provide the best value and the most perks throughout the year as all season ticket holders receive the same great seat for all 69 regular season home games and a number of benefits. Season tickets are available in Super Premium ($685 per seat), Dugout Premium ($585 per seat), and 1B/3B Reserved ($485 per seat) while offering fans a savings of $230-$375 off the day of game price depending on the location.

The Naturals are also offering fans a number of different mini pack options for the 2023 season at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can select the perfect mini pack for their schedule from the following choices: Friday-Sunday Pack; Weekend Plus Pack; Fireworks Pack; Saturday Pack; Thursday Pack; 8-Game Pick-A-Pack. Each of these discounted mini packs give fans the opportunity to enjoy the same seat at all of their scheduled games.

In addition to those options, the Naturals will continue to offer Flex Packs and Family Packs. Flex Packs are the most popular mini pack as they provide fans with 30 discounted, undated vouchers to use in their preferred seating area. Use all the vouchers at once, or in any combination for the games you choose to attend. Family Packs are also back by popular demand as fans can reserve a pack for ONLY $299 and provide a summer full of entertainment for their immediate family. Family Pack holders will receive up to six Dugout Premium tickets to ANY Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday game with the exception of Tuesday, July 4.

Purchase your 2023 Northwest Arkansas Naturals ticket package online at www.nwanaturals.com, by emailing [email protected], calling us at (479) 927-4900, or visiting us at our Administrative Offices.

Game times and promotions for the 2023 season of Naturals baseball will be announced at a later date.

