Season Ticket Holder Refund Options for Cancelled Games

March 31, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





River Dragons Family,

We're sending a giant, six-feet-apart "thank you" for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. Our office is available Monday through Thursday from 10a to 4p by email and phone only and will reopen as soon as circumstances allow. For fans who are waiting to pick up a custom order jersey or merchandise order-we promise to keep your order safe until then!

We are extending the following options for ticket refunds (including the remainder of the regular season games and playoffs):

Donate - Amount owed to you will be donated to the players to be used for room & board and travel expenses due to the current health crisis. We will then match the number of your unused tickets and donate the proceeds to a nonprofit of your choice.

Dragon Dollars - Amount owed to you will be refunded via Dragon Dollars that can be used to purchase tickets, team merchandise or at our upcoming locker room sale.

Rollover- Amount owed to you will be credited to your account for the 2020-21 season.

Refund- Amount owed to you will be refunded via method of sale (i.e. cash or check payment will be refunded via mailed check OR credit card payment will be refunded to card on file).

Our staff looks forward to reaching out to you in the upcoming weeks to say "hi" and to see how to apply any refunds due. In the meantime, please feel free to contact us at tickets@rdragons.com or (706)-507-4625.

Please stay healthy and safe, and thanks so much for your continued support.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2020

Season Ticket Holder Refund Options for Cancelled Games - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.