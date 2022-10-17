Season Opens this Friday

Danbury, CT - The Season starts this week! Friday night, the Danbury Hat Tricks open the season at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder at the Danbury Arena. We are so excited to welcome our incredible fans back into the building for a brand new season!

The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available for purchase!!

The Hat Tricks will host 28 games in the regular season with the opening game of the season scheduled for Friday, October 21st, at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for kids under 12, and $11 for Vets & Seniors.

For any additional questions, contact the Ticket Office at 203-794-1794 or email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

