Season Opener Pushed Back

August 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that the 2020-2021 season is anticipated to start on December 4th. The ECHL Board of Governors voted Tuesday to push back the start of the season.

"The entire Komet organization is pleased to have more clarity on the start of the season. It is the intent of the ECHL to play an entire 72 game schedule, with the season moving deeper in to the spring than would normally be the case. Getting Komet hockey back in a safe manner is our number one goal", said Komet President Michael Franke." More exciting announcements regarding the '20-'21 Komet season will be forthcoming, as we are very excited about our roster makeup and are looking forward to competing for a Kelly Cup Championship."

The start of training camp and potential exhibition games has yet to be determined.

The Komets have seventeen players under contract for the upcoming season.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

