Season Finale: Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 l Game # 129 (63)

Jackson Field l Lansing Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (28-34, 67-61) at Lansing Lugnuts (29-36, 54-77)

RH Javi Rivera (1-1, 5.12) vs. RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 6.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a season-ending six-game series. Current Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 2.

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 9, Dayton 5. Austin Hendrick had a two-run home run, walk, and stolen base to lead a seven-hit Dragons attack.

Streaks: The Dragons are 12-3 over their last 15 games and 16-5 over their last 21 contests.

The Dragons have clinched a winning full-season record for the second straight season. They were 65-55 in 2021.

The Dragons have a chance to become only the second MWL team to lead the league in both home runs and stolen bases since 1988. Cedar Rapids led in both categories in 2007. The Dragons are first in home runs (lead by two) and tied for second in stolen bases (trail by two).

Over the last 15 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.279), runs (98), extra base hits (54), and stolen bases (40).

Dayton has hit 152 home runs, setting a new club record for homers in a season. The club record had been 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

For the first time in franchise history, the Dragons have had six players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick, Rece Hinds). In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs.

The Dragons have 107 errors in 128 games. The Dragons record for fewest errors in a season is 113 in 2021 in a 120-game season.

In 2022, 64 players have appeared in at least one game for the Dragons, a new club record. The previous record was 59, in 2021.

Tyler Callihan was selected as the MWL Player of the Week (8/29-9/4). In his last 10 games, he is batting .359 with 3 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 9 RBI.

Steven Leyton over his last 17 games is batting .328 with three home runs, one triple, and six doubles.

Justice Thompson over his last 15 games is batting .327 with a home run, three doubles, 10 RBI, nine walks, and four stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 15 games is batting .333 with a home run, one triple, and three doubles.

Ashton Creal over his last 11 games is batting .323 with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Michel Triana over his last 12 games is batting .289 with four home runs, three doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, and an OPS of 1.051.

Austin Hendrick over his last eight games is batting .308 with two home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, and an OPS of 1.163 (8 BB, 8 SO).

Michael Trautwein has hit safely in six straight games, batting .333 with a double and seven RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last 11 appearances: 14.2 IP, 2 R (1.23 ERA), 6 H, 3 BB, 23 SO, 5 for 5 in save opportunities.

Jake Gozzo over his last six appearances has not allowed a run in 8.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 9 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 8.2 IP (5 H, 3 BB, 14 SO).

James Marinan over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.0 IP (4 H, 3 BB, 7 SO).

Historically Speaking: The Dragons first half winning percentage of .591 (record of 39-27) was second best in franchise history, trailing the 2007 Dragons, who finished 44-26. The 2022 first half record was the fourth best in any half in Dragons history. Note: The Dragons were the first MWL team since 1992 to post a winning percentage in the first half of .591 or higher but fail to reach the post-season. Exactly 30 years ago, Springfield posted a first half winning percentage of .600 but failed to reach the post-season that year.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

End of Season

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.