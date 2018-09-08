Season Ends with Sweep at Hands of Fisher Cats

The Thunder were unable to recover from an early three-run deficit in Game 3 of the Eastern League Division Series on Friday night, falling to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 5-1, resulting in elimination from the Eastern League playoffs.

After rain showers forced first pitch back nearly four hours to 10:59 p.m., the Fisher Cats struck for three runs in the third inning as midnight approached. Thunder starter Nick Nelson issued back-to-back walks with one out and after a flyout, the right-hander loaded the bases with another walk. With Cavan Biggio at the plate, Nelson uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Jon Berti to race home from third with the game's first run. Biggio followed by pulling a groundball single into right field, plating two more runs.

Nelson lasted five innings, striking out six but walking four and throwing 101 pitches.

Trenton managed its only run in the bottom of the third, as Gosuke Katoh brought Rashad Crawford in from third on a fielder's choice grounder.

New Hampshire capped its scoring in the seventh inning on RBI-singles by Harold Ramirez and Biggio off Thunder reliever Matt Wivinis.

Jordan Romano earned the win, limiting the Thunder to just three hits across five and two-third innings.

James Reeves pitched the final two innings for Trenton, holding New Hampshire scoreless in the eighth and ninth to keep the game close.

The Thunder went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the game, and 0-for-19 with RISP in the three games of the series.

