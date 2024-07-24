Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Season 6 RIGHT NOW

July 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


All the hype, all the action. Find a match and get your CPL tickets at canpl.ca/schedule

-- : OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 24, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central