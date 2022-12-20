Season 11 Coming Summer 2023

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are gearing up for a new decade of baseball at Moonlight Graham Field with Season 11 this summer. For our promotional theme for Season 11, we are going back to our founding roots and focus: baseball and our local community.

"Over the past few seasons, we have had alot of fun and interactive promotional themes including Summer of 19, Wisco Summer, and our 10th anniversary celebration. Entering a new decade of Chinooks baseball, our organization wanted to get back to our original mission when we launched the team in 2012: quality baseball, first class game day experience, and making an impact on our community. The Chinooks take pride in being your hometown team," mentioned Chinooks GM, Eric Snodgrass.

A big component of our Season 11 theme is being "local". On the field, our team will feature more local college players than any other previous season. Players who both play at local universities and those who play at the top universities from around the country but who call southeastern Wisconsin home. Off the field, our staff features local interns and game day employees. Continuing to work with our local corporate partners on new and exciting initiatives. And most importantly, continuing our work in the community, partnering with local non-profits and organizations to improve the quality of life for our fans. Whether, it is our players, interns, or staff, the organization strives to make a positive impact through each of our different community outreach efforts with plans to make an even bigger impact this season and beyond. We are; one community, one team!

Some of those new initiatives and opportunities include the official launch of our Jr. Chinooks baseball program and partnership with our new non-profit, Swinging for the Future.

Over the coming weeks, we will be starting to announce different promotions for Season 11 including our bobblehead line-up. This season will feature new and unique bobbleheads. We will also introduce multiple bobblehead series that will expand over multiple seasons. Fan favorite promotions will also be returning to the promo schedule. But with a new decade of baseball comes brand new promotions never before done at Moonlight Graham Field. New offerings at our different concession stands and kiosks plus a revamped team store selection.

Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are current available for renewal and purchase. Single game tickets will be available in early May.

The Chinooks 2023 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). We look forward to hosting Nook Nation this summer for Season 11 at Moonlight Graham Field. So sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy America's AND your local favorite pastime.

