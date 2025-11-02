SEAN WHYTE WALKOFF WINNER. BC IS OFF TO THE WESTERN FINAL! #GCPlayoffs
Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025
- The West Is Set: Riders to Play B.C. Lions in Western Final - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Pancakes, Mimosas & Football: It All Adds up to a Jam-Packed Western Semi-Final Saturday
- Outstanding Duo: Rourke and Betts Nominated for CFL Hardware
- Six Lions Named to West Division All-CFL Team
- Auclair, Mcgee, Findlay & Hatcher Named to All-October Honour Roll
- Upper Bowl Is Open for Western-Semi Final; Lions Announce Return of Island Express Bus Package