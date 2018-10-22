Sean Walker Recalled by Los Angeles

October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Sean Walker from Ontario.

The 23-year-old Walker (born Nov. 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario who has appeared in seven games this season for Ontario, posting six points (3-3=6), two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. At the time of his recall he ranks tied for third among AHL defensemen in goals and tied for ninth in points (leads Ontario blueliners in both categories).

Signed as an unrestricted free agent on July 3, 2018, Walker has appeared in 71 regular season games for the Reign over two seasons, posting 34 points (10-24=34), a plus-18 rating and 61 penalty minutes. He has yet to appear in an NHL game. He is slated to wear number 61. He would be just the second Kings player to wear that number, and first since current forward Trevor Lewis wore it from 2008-10.

