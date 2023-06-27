Seabrooke Shuts out Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-24) starting pitcher Travis Seabrooke (3-1) authored a complete game six-hit shutout in a 7-0 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs (19-20) on Monday night at Haymarket Park. In his return from representing Canada at the Pan Am Qualifying Games he struck out a professional career high nine on six hits. It was the first complete game shutout for Winnipeg since Mitchell Lambson in August of 2019 did the trick 8-0 over St. Paul. It was the first shutout pitched this year by Winnipeg and Seabrooke's first pro complete game shutout.

The Goldeyes have won three straight games for the first time since 6/6-8 when they swept the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

Seabrooke was given all the support needed courtesy of designated hitter Max Murphy (11, 12) who belted two homers. Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run clout in the seventh. Both were to center field. It was his second two-homer game this year (5/30 @ Chicago) and the five RBI's are the most this year by a Goldeye.

First baseman Tommy McCarthy reached base four times including a single extending his hitting streak to eight games while third baseman Dayson Croes had two hits for a nine-game hit streak. Croes has five multi-hit games in his last seven. Second baseman Brynn Martinez and center fielder Tra Holmes each had an RBI.

Lincoln starter Zach Keenan (2-1) suffered the loss giving up seven runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and gave up nine hits.

The second game of this scheduled four-game series is Tuesday night in Lincoln at 7:05. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (2-4) will start for Winnipeg against Lincoln righty Josh Roeder (2-4).

Winnipeg returns home to Shaw Park Friday, July 7 when they will host the Milwaukee Milkmen.

GOLDEYES SCALES

The last shutout prior to Monday pitched by Winnipeg was July 24th of last year against Gary SouthShore, a 3-0 win by RJ Martinez

Croes has not struck out in his last 55 plate appearances. His last strikeout was June 13 at Sioux Falls. Croes American Association best average is at .380 and is leading the league in hits with 60

Philadelphia Phillies television play-by-play voice Tom McCarthy was in attendance watching his son, Winnipeg first baseman Tommy

Murphy has nine multi-homer games with Winnipeg

Shortstop Andy Armstrong broke an 0-11 slump with a single

Lincoln leads the season series 3-1. The road team has won all the games

