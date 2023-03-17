Sea Wolves' Win Streak Ends at Five

Columbus, GA - The (14-27-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves fell short in their first road game since January 28 on Friday night, dropping a 5-3 result to the (34-8-4) Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus Civic Center.

Lucas Helland led the Sea Wolves to a 1-0 start with a goal at 5:40 of the first period, but Jacob Kelly squeaked a puck past Mississippi goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio to tie the score at the 10:02 mark.

The River Dragons outscored the Sea Wolves 2-1 in the second period with strikes from Kirk Underwood and Jacob Kelly. Mississippi's only goal in the middle twenty came off the stick of Jeff Eppright, who was fed a pass on the odd-man rush from Philip Wong.

Columbus grew their lead to 5-2 with Jay Croop and Cody Wickline both capitalizing on power plays. Jake Raleigh tallied his fifth shorthanded goal of the season with 3:50 to spare in regulation, but it wasn't enough to spark a Sea Wolves comeback as the night ended with a 5-3 final score.

D'Aloisio had another high-intensity appearance in net, blocking 40 shots in his first regulation loss with the Sea Wolves in seven games. The final shots on goal count went to the River Dragons at 45-29.

The Sea Wolves and River Dragons will meet for the second matchup of the three game series tomorrow, March 18. Puck drop is set for 6:30pm Central Time and the action will be available for viewing on the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

