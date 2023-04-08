Sea Wolves Victorious in Home Finale

April 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves relayed goals between four players on Saturday night in their 7-4 win over the Motor City Rockers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The victory solidified a weekend sweep for the Sea Wolves after a 6-2 final the previous night.

Mississippi suffered a slow start, falling behind 2-0 after Motor City goals from Declan Conway and Dante Suffredini. Shortly after, much like they did on Friday night, the Sea Wolves found a way to score in bunches. Yianni Liarakos, Philip Wong and Yaroslav Yevdokimov (2) each beat out Rockers goaltender Blake Scott for a 4-2 Mississippi lead after one period.

Motor City proceeded to score in doubles, as Conway and Tim Perks tied the game in the second. Sam Turner drove in a shot on the rush as the scoreboard read 5-4 Sea Wolves at the final intermission.

The Rockers' offensive momentum stalled in period three. Liarakos scored two insurance goals, including one right at the final buzzer to complete his hat trick and the 7-4 Sea Wolves victory.

Liarakos (3G-3A) erupted for six points in the game, while Yevdokimov (2G-2A) followed behind with four.

Blake Weyrick's 39 saves were good for his fifth win in net this season. Scott fell short between the pipes with the Sea Wolves scoring on seven of their 39 chances.

The Sea Wolves and Rockers will play each other for the third consecutive time this Friday, April 14 in Fraser, Michigan. The action begins at 6:30pm Central Time at Big Boy Arena. Fans can view the game live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.