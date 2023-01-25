Sea Wolves Tangle with Thunderbirds

Winston Salem, NC - The (7-21-3) Sea Wolves are riding a four-game win streak heading into their pair of games this weekend at the (19-7-2) Carolina Thunderbirds. Game One this Friday, January 27 will begin at 6:35pm CST before a 5:05pm puck drop the following night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Fans can watch the action on both nights through the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves earned their second weekend sweep in a row after 7-3 and 6-4 wins over the Delaware Thunder. Forward Yianni Liarakos was the team leader with seven goals and nine points in the series. He was joined by Yaroslav Yevdokimov (5G-3A), who provided the game-winnerson both nights.

On The Rise:Jeff Eppright stepped up in Delaware after potting his third goal of the season and adding two assists across the pair of games. The effort led to his second point streak of the season dating back to December 8-9 vs. Carolina.

Brick Wall Blake: Goaltender Blake Weyrick has collected wins in each of his last three appearances, facing a minimum of 33 shots per game. His biggest challenge in that time span came on January 14 vs. Danbury when he stopped 39 of 43 shots faced.

Scouting the Thunderbirds:Carolina is coming off three victoriesinfour consecutive games against the #1 Columbus River Dragons. They totaled an aggregate score of 24-13 against the Continental Division foes. The Sea Wolves will have to deal with the usual threat of Gus Ford, who will enter the weekend with an outstanding 11-game point streak, consisting of 11 goals and 13 assists.

Next Home Games: The Sea Wolves return home on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 when the Motor City Rockers come to Biloxi. Both games hold a 7:05pm start time at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

