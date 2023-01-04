Sea Wolves Take Journey to Watertown

Watertown, NY - After a tiring four games across four days, the (3-19-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves will head to the Empire State for the third time of the 2022-23 season. This time, the destination is Watertown for games on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 against the (9-12-0) Wolves. Both matchups will begin at 6:30pm CST inside Watertown Muncipal Arena and will be broadcast live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

Last Week in Review: The Sea Wolves dropped four games spanning from last Friday-Monday. It began with three games against the Columbus River Dragons before heading west to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for a neutral site game against the Port Huron Prowlers. Multiple Sea Wolves shined on Monday night despite the 6-4 loss, including Joe Pace with two assists and Daniel McKitrick, who registered a goal and two assists.

On The Rise: New forward Yianni Liarakos scored his first points in a Sea Wolves jersey on New Year's Eve, notching two assists against the Columbus River Dragons. Including his previous numbers this season with Elmira, the Toronto native is ranked second for Mississippi with a total of 19 assists and 28 points.

Scouting the (Watertown) Wolves: Watertown finds itself in the middle of the Empire Division, ranking third out of the five teams. They most recently found themselves on the wrong end of a two-game series sweep against the Binghamton Black Bears with results of 6-0 and 7-3. They are led in scoring by Mathias Tellstrom with eight goals, nine assists and 17 points.

New Additions: Forward Mason Cirone made his debut with the Sea Wolves this past Monday after making the transition from the Elmira Mammoth. In that same game, Eric Melso scored his first goal in a Sea Wolves uniform in his fourth team appearance. Melso began the season at the collegiate level with SUNY Morrisville.

Next Home Games: The next home series for the Sea Wolves takes place on Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Danbury Hat Tricks will come to Biloxi with both games beginning at 7:05pm. Fans can purchase tickets through the Coliseum box office online at Ticketmaster.com.

