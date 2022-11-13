Sea Wolves Swept by Prowlers

Biloxi, MS - The (2-4-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves saw their losing streak advance to five games after a pair of losses to the (5-3-2) Port Huron Prowlers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Prowlers took Friday's opener by a 6-1 final before locking in the series sweep with Saturday's 5-2 outcome.

Friday, Nov. 13

The opening period went scoreless with Mississippi holding a 10-6 edge in shots on net. The Sea Wolves took a 1-0 lead on Philip Wong's first goal with the team at 2:13 of the second period.

After the deficit, Port Huron kicked up their offense and scored four goals. Evan Foley (6:55), Dalton Jay (11:59), Joseph Deveny (13:27) and Matt Graham (17:28) combined for the 4-1 Prowlers lead entering the second intermission.

Port Huron continued the momentum into the third period on a Tucker Scantlebury goal from the low slot after just 3:14 of play. Larry Vartianen capitalized on a power play just 1:23 later for the final goal of a 6-1 final score.

The special teams were the story of the game for the Prowlers, going 3-4 on the power play. The Sea Wolves were unable to convert on their lone man-advantage of the evening.

The Prowlers' Vartianen and Foley each recorded one goal and two assists. Goaltender Wyatt Hoflin shined in his professional debut after stopping 30 of 31 shots faced.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Yaroslav Yevdokimov started the scoring early in the first period for the Sea Wolves with a goal just 4:08 into the night. The Mississippi lead turned out to be short-lived as Joe Deveny cashed in on a turnover just 1:50 later. The teams carried the 1-1 tie into the second intermission.

The second period's lone goal came off the stick of Daniel McKitrick for a Sea Wolves power play goal. McKitrick tucked his shot under the crossbar at the 8:53 mark on assists from Yevdokimov and Chris Hunt.

Port Huron entered the third period trailing 2-1 before they struck three times within a span of 71 seconds. Tucker Scantlebury (11:01), Sam Marit (11:31) and Bryan Parsons (12:11) combined to make it a 4-2 Prowlers advantage. The Sea Wolves pulled goaltender Greg Harney for the extra attacker, but Port Huron's attack proved to be too strong as Dan Chartrand buried his shot into the open cage at 18:32. The 5-2 defeat moved the Sea Wolves' losing streak to five games.

Yevdokimov and McKitrick each recorded one goal and an assist for Mississippi. Sea Wolves goaltender Greg Harney recorded 21 saves on 25 shots. Opposing netminder and Prowlers newcomer Wyatt Hoflin claimed his second win in as many nights after blocking 27 chances.

After six straight games at home, the Sea Wolves will hit the road to Winston-Salem, North Carolina this Friday, November 18 to meet the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35pm Central Time and the action will be available for viewing live on the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

