Sea Wolves Suffer Second Shutout

January 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Columbus, GA. - For the second time this weekend, the Mississippi Sea Wolves were blanked by the Columbus River Dragons on Sunday evening, this time by a 9-0 score at the Columbus Civic Center.

After being denied for most of the first period, the River Dragons broke through on a centering shot from Alexander Jmaeff at 17:49. Alex Storjohann increased their lead to 2-0 just 57 seconds later.

4:23 into the second portion of play, Jay Croop buried a cross-ice feed from Cody Wickline to make it a 3-0 game. A Cody Rodgers slapshot at the 18:17 mark put the Sea Wolves deficit at four goals leading into the final intermission.

For the second consecutive night, Columbus scored five goals within the third period. The list of scorers included Kirk Underwood, Wickline, Storjohann and Croop who filled the net twice for a hat trick.

Mississippi goaltender Ian Wallace put up a grand total of 48 saves. Breandan Colgan earned his second straight shutout in net for the River Dragons, this time on 23 stops.

The Sea Wolves will close out their busy four-in-four stretch tomorrow, January 2nd in Baton Rouge against the Port Huron Prowlers. The neutral site game will begin at 7:00pm inside the sold-out Raising Cane's River Center.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.