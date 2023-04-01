Sea Wolves Subdued by Thunderbirds 6-3

Winston-Salem, NC - The (37-12-2) Carolina Thunderbirds exploded with three goals in the third period on Saturday night as they doubled up the (37-12-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves 6-3 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

After a slow start the previous night, Carolina jumped on the Sea Wolves in the first period with goals from Gus Ford (1:46) and Petr Panacek (5:14).

It took eight minutes into the second period for the Sea Wolves to find their first goal of the night. Philip Wong cashed in on a two-on-one pass from Yianni Liarakos to make it a 2-1 game.

Jan Salak increased Carolina's lead back to a pair at 12:59 before the Sea Wolves evened things up between strikes from Kyle Russell (15:43) and Jackson Bond (17:12).

The 3-3 score stayed well into the third period before Carolina's Salak, Panacek and Martin all combined goals for the 6-3 final. Panacek and Salak each completed the night with two goals and two assists for the Thunderbirds.

The Sea Wolves led in shots on goal 45-31. Anthony D'Aloisio finished in net with 24 saves for Mississippi, while Boris Babik's 39-save outcome locked down his second consecutive win for the Thunderbirds.

One final meeting between the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds remains this season, and it takes place tomorrow, April 2 with a 3:05pm Central Time puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

