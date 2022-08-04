Sea Wolves Sign Joe Pace for 2022-23 Season

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Joe Pace for the 2022-2023 season.

The Northbrook, Illinois native brings 18 years of professional hockey experience with 12 of those being in the FPHL totaling 458 games. Joe was also a key component in bringing professional hockey back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Joe is also the C.E.O and Director of Hockey Operations for the Mississippi Sea Wolves and will also serve as a player/assistant coach along with Chris Leveille.

"I'm just so excited to get the season underway. It's bittersweet to know that I will finish my playing career as a member of the Mississippi Sea Wolves, and I'm honored to do so. We have the best fans in the league already and we haven't even played a game yet." Joe said.

When asked about working with Phil Esposito, Pace had this to say.

"It's been great to work alongside Phil and I'm really excited to hit the ice at practice together for the first time. We have a long history of competing against each other and it's going to be fun to do this together. We have faced each other in two Federal League Commissioner Cup Championship series and it's going to be fun to work together towards a common goal and lift that cup as a team."

Joe, his wife Allie, and their three kids moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the summer of 2021.

"My family and I couldn't have been happier with our decision to move down to the Gulf Coast. We're absolutely loving it so far and have fully embraced the Coastal lifestyle." Said Pace.

When asked about the return of the Mississippi Sea Wolves, Joe said this.

"This startup was the biggest project Barry and I have worked together on. I'm very lucky that I got this opportunity and I'm also extremely lucky to work with the staff that I have on board with the Sea Wolves. Everyone is extremely passionate and talented, and I look forward to what's ahead."

