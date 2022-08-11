Sea Wolves Sign Blake Weyrick for 2022-23 Season

Biloxi, MS- The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Blake Weyrick.

Weyrick spent two years with the US National Team Development Program as well as two years in the USHL and NAHL before starting his college career. The 6'3" 26-year-old from Santa Monica, Ca, just finished his time in college where he played 3 years at Canisius College and his last year at Lakehead University where he graduated with a degree in business administration and a Master of Science in management.

"Blake played at very high levels over the course of his career so far. He is very talented, and it shows. This is a great opportunity for our organization and him to shine and show our talent. The Sea Wolves look forward to being a steppingstone for Blake in a long professional career he has ahead." Said Joe Pace.

When asked about what he is looking forward to most about moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Blake had this to say. "I'm most excited about coming to help bring a championship to these fans and communities. I can't wait to get to know everyone and embrace what the Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer! I can't wait to be a Sea Wolf!"

Blake is currently playing for Team Leclair in 3ICE and is headed to the championship weekend in Las Vegas on August 20th.

Joe Pace also said this about Weyrick's signing. "Blake is a very big signing for us as a team. We are very excited to have him. He is a great young man and has an amazing attitude in hockey and life."

