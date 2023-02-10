Sea Wolves Shut Down Rockers in OT

Biloxi, MS - The (8-23-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves survived a slugfest on the scoreboard on Friday night, winning 7-6 in overtime in their first game against the (18-12-5) Motor City Rockers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The Rockers earned a 2-1 edge to conclude the first period. After giving up the first goal to Mississippi's Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Motor City jumped in the lead with Connor Inger and Declan Conway doing the honors.

The second period saw a pair of Sea Wolves newcomers reach milestones. Jackson Bond scored in his team debut with an assist from Sam Turner who was also playing his first game with the team. Yianni Liarakos lit the lamp to extend his point streak to eight games. However, Motor City remained in the lead after the second period at 4-3 with goals under Scott Coash and Brad Reitter.

The Sea Wolves came from behind and pulled off the win behind the thriving Yevdokimov- Liarakos connection. Despite Coash and Tommy Cardinal getting shots past Mississippi goaltender Joe Sheppard, Liarakos went back-to-back for his hat trick. With overtime needed at a 6-6 score, Yevdokimov used a game-winning goal to let the hats rain down at the Coliseum once again.

The Sea Wolves and Rockers will give it another go tomorrow night in Biloxi. The puck will drop at 7:05pm and tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

