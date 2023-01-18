Sea Wolves Rumble with Thunder in Delaware

Harrington, DE - After a quick two-game homestand, the (5-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves head northbound this week for a pair of meetings with the (1-24-2) Delaware Thunder. The series begins this Friday, January 20 at 6:30pm CST before having a rematch the following night at 6:00. Both games will be located at Centre Ice Arena in Harrington and fans can catch all ofthis weekend's action live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves found a tall task in challenging the Danbury Hat Tricks for two games but succeeded with 3-2 and 5-4 wins. The first game saw a shootout-winning goal from Matt Caranci and Blake Weyrick's 36-save outing. The ensuing night included a five-point performance from Yianni Liarakos (1G-4A) and four points off the stick of Yaroslav Yevdokimov (3G-1A). The weekend sweep was the Sea Wolves' first of the season.

On The Rise:Defenseman Kyle Russell registered two assists in his team debut this past Saturday, securing his spot as the third star of the game. Before coming to the Sea Wolves, the 20-year-old out of Dallas, Texas combined for 14 goals and 37 assists with the Vernal Oilers of the junior-level United States Premier Hockey League.

Scouting the Thunder:Delaware is most recently coming off a home weekend where they fell 2-1 and 4-3 (OT) to the Elmira Mammoth. Rasmus Asp scored in both games for the Thunder. They are led by forward Denis Gafarov with 17 goals and 12 helpers across 27 games. Delaware's roster features Eric Melso, a former Sea Wolf who played forMississippi from December 30 to January 9.

Next Home Games: The Sea Wolves return home on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 when the Motor City Rockers come to Biloxi. Both games hold a 7:05pm start time at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

