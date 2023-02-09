Sea Wolves Return After Bye Week to Play Rockers

February 9, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The (7-23-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves are back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the first time since January 14 as they prepare for two games against the (18-12-4) Motor City Rockers. The inaugural series between the two teams are slated for this Friday, February 10th and Saturdaythe 11th. Both games begin at 7:05pm.

Last Series in Review:Prior to having last week off, the Sea Wolves were swept in two games by the Carolina Thunderbirds 3-2 and 8-3. Jake Raleigh showed his skills in his home state, totalingthree goals over the series. Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos each extended their point streaks to seven games.

Transactions:Forward Jackson Bond joins the Sea Wolves to complete a trade from earlier this season with the Watertown Wolves. He was credited with six goals and five assists across his 20 games in New York. Defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson has returned from a loan while fellow blueliner Vinnie Susi was released on waivers.

Scouting the Rockers:Motor City is heading south after taking back-to-back wins against the Elmira Mammoth. Both matchupsfinished with a 4-3 score, including a shootout in Game Two. The Rockers combined for 89 total shots over the weekend. Scott Coash is the team leader with 18 goals and 31 points. Scott Blake is listed as the team's lone goaltender with a 7-3-0 record, a 3.52 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 11 appearances.

Home Sweet Home: This Friday marks the first of 11 straight games at the Coliseum. In that span, the Sea Wolves will host the Rockers, Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus River Dragons, Binghamton Black Bears, Watertown Wolves and Delaware Thunder.

