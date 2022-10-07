Sea Wolves Receive Grant-Mentis, Wild from Motor City

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Friday the addition of forwards Marquis Grant-Mentis and Noah Wild to the roster for the 2022-23 season. They come to the team from the Motor City Rockers in exchange for future considerations.

Wild, 26, will be entering his second year of professional hockey after playing 42 games this past season with the Delaware Thunder. Noah played collegiately at Post University from 2016-2020, serving as an alternate captain for three seasons.

Grant-Mentis comes to Mississippi after 23 appearances with the Columbus River Dragons during the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old competed at the junior level with the New York Renegades and Bradford Bulls (2019-20) of the Greater Metro Jr. A Hockey League.

The Sea Wolves make their official return to Biloxi for their 2022 home opener on Friday, October 28 against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

