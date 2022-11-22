Sea Wolves Primed for Three-Game Week vs. Columbus

Biloxi, MS - The (2-6-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves will see their first three-in-three series of the 2022-23 season this week against the (9-1-0) Columbus River Dragons. The Sea Wolves are slated to host the first two games on Thursday, November 24 and Friday the 25th at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The series finale will take place this Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center with a 6:30 CST start.

Last Weekend in Review: The Sea Wolves hit the road for the first time since October 22 last Friday and Saturdayto visit the Carolina Thunderbirds. Mississippi's first look at the Thunderbirds served as a wake-up call as they dropped the series opener 11-2. Justin Barr and Chris Hunt scored back-to-back on the Sea Wolves' column. Saturday's tilt saw Carolina score four goals in the opening period en route to an 8-3 win and series sweep.Daniel McKitrick, Ethan Busch-Anderson and Philip Wong each found the net for Mississippi. Busch-Anderson's goal was his first in a Sea Wolves uniform.

McKitrick's Tricks: With forward Daniel McKitrick's goal on Saturday, the Coral Harbour, Nunavut nativegrew his point streak to three games. He tallied two goals and three assists in that time span. Saturday was his fourth multi-point game out of ten appearances with the Sea Wolves.

Climbing the Ladder:This Thursday will be the Sea Wolves' eighth consecutive matchup against a Continental Division foe. Columbus was involved in four of those contests. Mississippi is trying to crawl their way up from the #5 spot, while the River Dragons sit comfortably in first place with a five-point lead on the #2 Carolina Thunderbirds.

Regular Season Series:So far, the Sea Wolves and River Dragons have completed four games against each other out of 14 total in the 2022-23 campaign. Mississippi's lone win was solidified on October 28 by a 3-0 final score. All Sea Wolves goals came in the second period between Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Marvin Powell and Chris Leveille. Saturday will mark the Sea Wolves' first game at the Columbus Civic Center in Georgia.

Scouting the River Dragons:Columbus is riding into Biloxi on an outstanding seven-game win streak, with their only loss taking place on October 28 against the Sea Wolves. Since then, the River Dragons have outscored their opponents 44-18. Austin Daeeleads Columbus with 13 assists and 17 points. The goaltending core is headlined by Bailey MacBurnie with his team-best 2.48 goals against average and .924 save percentage through ten gamesin net.

