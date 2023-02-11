Sea Wolves Prevail in OT for Second Straight Game

Biloxi, MS - In just his second game with the team, Sam Turner scored a hat trick to lead the (9- 23-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves to a 5-4 overtime win against the (18-12-6) Motor City Rockers on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It stands as the Sea Wolves' third sweep in their past four series.

The Rockers applied pressure early and got on the board on an Elias Thompson drive at 12:50 of the first period. Three minutes later, Turner notched his first goal in a Sea Wolves jersey after receiving a feed from Matt Caranci.

With a 1-1 tie entering the second period, Motor City's top scorer Scott Coash lived up to his title with back-to-back strikes at 3:28 and 7:44 respectively. The momentum wouldn't last much longer as Turner and Kyle Russell continued their attack down low and tied the game at three.

Russell's shot from a tight angle represented his first goal with Mississippi.

Conner Inger helped to give the Rockers their third lead of the game at 3:38 of the final period before Lucas Helland scored his first Sea Wolves goal on a drop pass from Justin Barr in the slot.

With neither goaltender budging the remainder of regulation, overtime was needed for the second time in as many nights.

Just like he had for his previous two goals, Turner set up shop between the circles in overtime and completed his hat trick with the game-winner assisted by Yianni Liarakos and Jackson Bond.

Mississippi goaltender Joe Sheppard showed his resiliency, stopping 43 of 47 shots faced.

Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov each extended their point streaks to nine games.

Next on the schedule, the Sea Wolves have an unorthodox weeknight game this Wednesday, February 15 to open a three-game series against the Carolina Thunderbirds. The action begins at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

