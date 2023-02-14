Sea Wolves Play Three-In-Four vs. Thunderbirds

Biloxi, MS - The (9-23-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves will see a familiar foe this week at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as they welcome the (24-8-2) Carolina Thunderbirds to Biloxi. The three-game series begins with a rare weeknight meeting this Wednesday, February 15 before the teams pick things back up on Friday and Saturday. Each matchup begins at 7:05pm.

Comeback Kids:The two-game series this past weekend concluded with Sea Wolves overtime wins of 7-6 and 5-4 against the Motor City Rockers. Mississippi overcame two-goal deficits on both nights. With two goalies being inactive, Joe Sheppard competed in net during both games and combined for 76 saves.

Hat Trick Trio:The Sea Wolves saw three hat tricks over their past pair of games between Yianni Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov on Friday and Sam Turner on Saturday.Yevdokimov and Turner's third goals were both game winners in overtime. Yaroslav's hat trick was his third of the season, whileLiarakos potted his second in a Sea Wolves uniform.

Scouting the Thunderbirds: Carolina will enter Biloxi red-hot after winning eight of their last 10.They haverecently announced the addition of defenseman Jarett Meyer, who played 24 regular season games with the Thunderbirds last season. The top-scoring Gus Ford has now recorded at least a point in 17 consecutive appearances and leads Carolina with 32 goals, 46 assists and 78 points.

Regular Season Series: This Wednesday marks the eighth game of 14 total between the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds this season. Mississippi has won two of those, including a 6-5 win on December 8 before prevailing again 6-4 two days later.

