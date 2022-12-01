Sea Wolves Play in New York for Second Time this Season

Elmira, NY - The (2-9-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves play their second and third consecutive road games this weekend as they enter the Empire State to battle the (2-9-2) Elmira Mammoth for the first time in history. The series begins on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:35pm CST before having a 5:35 puck drop on Saturday. The action will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel and watch parties will be held at Sully's Gulfport, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in D'Iberville and Val's Sports Bar & Grill in Ocean Springs.

Last Week in Review: The Sea Wolves had their Thanksgiving week spoiled by the Columbus River Dragons after falling in all three games 9-5, 4-1 and 7-2. Columbus extended their win streak to ten games at the end of the weekend, while the Sea Wolves saw their losing skid move to double digits.

A New Beginning: This past Monday, the Sea Wolves named Joe Pace Jr.as their interim head coach effective immediately. Pace will continue playing as a defenseman while being at the helm of the team. Joe spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons as a general manager, head coach andplayer for the Port Huron Prowlers.

Yaro Leads The Way: Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov will look to bounce back after his four-game point streak (4G-4A) ended last Saturday. Yevdokimov is on top of the Sea Wolves leaderboard with seven goals and 12 assists.

Scouting The Mammoth: Elmira enters the weekend with the same 2-9-2 record as the Sea Wolves, collecting their pair of wins on Nov. 23 against the Delaware Thunder (8-2) and Nov. 26 vs. the Watertown Wolves (5-1). After beginning the season on a ten-game losing skid, the Mammoth have now collected at least a point in each of their past three matchups. Parker Moskal is Elmira's top scorer with 13 goals and 19 assists.

Familiar Faces: The Sea Wolves will get to square off against a couple of former teammates, including goaltender Thomas Proudlock who spent the first month of the regular season on the Mississippi roster. Elmira forwards Isaiah Crawford and Noah Wild spent training camp with the Sea Wolves.

