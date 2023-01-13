Sea Wolves Knock Off Hat Tricks 3-2

Biloxi, MS-The (4-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves triumphed in their first home game of the 2023 calendar year on Friday night, defeating the (21-2-3) Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 in a shootout at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

On a foot race to center ice, Jake Raleigh won the puck for the Sea Wolves and buried his shot for a 1-0 Mississippi lead 10:26 into the game. The lone assist was credited to Trevor Finchafter he created the initial clearance.

The Sea Wolves added onto the lead after just 47 seconds of the second period on a point-blank shot from Yaroslav Yevdokimov. Yianni Liarakos gained the zone for Mississippi before locating Yevdokimov on the side of the cage.

Danbury began finding more time on offensive ice before the Hat Tricks' Brendan Dowler blistered in a shot 6:44 into the middle frame to make it a 2-1 game. Former Sea Wolf Daniel McKitrick earned an assist in his first game back at the Coliseum.

During the third period, with a loose puck in the near circle, Dmitri Kuznutsov (6:05) ripped a chance past Sea Wolves goaltender Blake Weyrick and tied the action at two apiece. The final twenty minutes saw tensions substantially rise with the teams combining for 65 penalty minutes.

Despite being down for three and a half minutes of overtime, Mississippi weathered the storm and stayed alive behind a great showing from Weyrick. The action required a shootout to determine the winner. McKitrick potted his attempt for the Hat Tricks before the Sea Wolves struck back to win 3-2 with conversions from Liarakos and Matt Caranci.

The Sea Wolves and Hat Tricks will pick up where they left off tomorrow night with the series finale at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm CST and tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Coliseum box office.

