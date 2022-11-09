Sea Wolves Host Port Huron Prowlers for Two Games

November 9, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - After four consecutive meetings with the Columbus River Dragons, the (2-2-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves gear up for a pair of home games against the (3-3-2) Port Huron Prowlers this Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Both nights have a 7:05pm start at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Friday is Military Night, which will include a pregame swearing-in ceremony, an MWD puck drop and a postgame auction for the SeaWolves' specialty military jerseys.

Last Weekend in Review: The Sea Wolves played their third and fourth consecutive games respectively against the Columbus River Dragons. The River Dragons exploded offensively in the first game for a 10-5 victory. Mississippi battled hard the ensuing night and took their archrival to overtime before Columbus staked a 5-4 win. Yaroslav Yevdokimov (3), Daniel McKitrick (2) and Chris Hunt (2) each recorded multi-point appearances on Saturday night for the Sea Wolves. Captain Justin Barr's goal extended his point streak to three games that evening.

The Hunt Continues: Mississippi forward Chris Hunt continued his offense tear on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals and increasing his point streak to six games. In that span of time, Hunt has totaled six lamp lighters and five assists. The Albany, NY native is tied for first place in points on the team (11) with Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

Climbing the Ladder: The Sea Wolves and Prowlers both represent the FPHL Continental Division. Mississippi currently sits in fifth place but is one point behind the Carolina Thunderbirds and three behind #3 Port Huron.

Scouting the Prowlers:Matt Graham is on top of the Port Huron leaderboards with seven assists and nine points.The ten-year pro is coming off back-to-back multi-point games against the Motor City Rockers. Danick Rodrigue leads the Prowlers goaltending core with eight games, combining for a 3.60 goals against average and an .899 save percentage.

A Different Perspective:Sea Wolves defenseman Joe Pace, goaltender Greg Harney and forward Justin Barr will square off against the Prowlers after appearingon Port Huron's roster last season. Pace held the longest tenure of the three in Michigan, serving the Prowlers from 2015 through 2022.

Home Sweet Home:The upcoming two games will represent the third home weekend in a row for Mississippi, with the first matchup at the Coliseum dating back to October 28. After this weekend's series against the Prowlers, the Sea Wolves will pay a visit to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to do battle with the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.