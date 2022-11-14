Sea Wolves Hire Sarah Carman as Chief Administrative Officer

November 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - Fans, you spoke and we listened. The Mississippi Sea Wolves have brought on a new Chief Administrative Officer. Sarah Carman comes to us from the Greater Portland Metro Area of Oregon. She was a fan of the Mississippi Sea Wolves when she lived here in the early 2000's and grew up a fan of the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks.

Sarah is most looking forward to working with the office and office operations to ensure a smooth and wonderful hockey experience for fans and sponsors alike. On game days, she will be working with all staff to create a fun fan experience.

Prior to joining the Sea Wolves, Sarah worked as a Realtor in both Oregon and Washington, as well as multiple corporate roles in various companies. She specializes in organization and customer service and looks forward to cheering on the Sea Wolves alongside the best fans in the FPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2022

Sea Wolves Hire Sarah Carman as Chief Administrative Officer - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.