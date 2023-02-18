Sea Wolves Held off 3-2 by Thunderbirds

Biloxi, MS - The(9-26-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves had their comeback bid run out of time on Saturday night with a 3-2 lossto the(27-8-2) Carolina Thunderbirds at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The outcome finalized a three-game series sweep for the Thunderbirds.

The teams played an uncharacteristic scoreless twenty minutes to open the action. Carolina took a 9-6 lead in shots between Mississippi goaltender Joe Sheppard and the Thunderbirds' Mario Cavaliere.

Carolina's offense fared well in the second period, starting with Lucas Rowe scoring on a drop pass at 2:34. Just 1:18 later, Joseph Kennedy popped the water bottle off the top of the net for a 2-0 Thunderbirds lead.

After multiple golden opportunities, Mississippi's Philip Wong banged home a rebound from the far post 13:12 into the second to cut the deficit in half to 2-1. Assists went toJeff Eppright and Michael Haskins.

Jiri Pestuka provided the dagger with 4:03 to go in the game, roofing a shot to the top shelf with four minutes remaining in play and extending Carolina's lead to 3-1.

With Sheppard on the bench for the extra attacker and 2:12 on the board, Jake Raleigh scored from pointblank range after Jackson Bond released a centering pass. Mississippi continued to reign in the attacking zone, but the Thunderbirds drained the remaining seconds for their 3-2 win.

Next week contains just one game for the Sea Wolves when they host the Columbus River Dragons this Friday, February 24 on Faith and Family Night. The puck goes down at 7:05pm and fans can purchase tickets at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

