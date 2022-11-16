Sea Wolves Head to North Carolina

November 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Winston-Salem, NC -The (2-4-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves look to get back in the win column for the first time since October 28as they travel to North Carolinafor two games with the (6-2-0) Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Last Weekend in Review: The Sea Wolves played host to the Port Huron Prowlers this past Friday and Saturday, dropping both games by scores of 6-1 and 5-2. The lone Mississippi goal in the series opener came off the stick of Philip Wong in his Sea Wolves debut. Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Daniel McKitrick both lit the lamp on Saturday before Port Huron went on a four-goal run in the third period.

Yaro Leads the Way: Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov has packed in seven points across his past four appearances. After posting one goal and an assist last Saturday against Port Huron, he jumped to the top of the Sea Wolves leaderboards with nine helpers and 13 points.

The Hunt Continues: After playing his first scoreless game of the season on November 11, forward Chris Hunt came back the following night and recorded an assist against Port Huron. Hunt has now seen points in seven of his eight games played this season. He leads the Sea Wolves with six goals.

Climbing the Ladder: This weekend will represent the seventh and eighth consecutive games that the Sea Wolves have played against a Continental Division rival. Mississippi's slow start has placed them in the #5 spot of the division. The Thunderbirds are positioned just one step above with a two and a half game lead.

Scouting the Thunderbirds:Carolina started the season red-hot after winning six of their first eight games played.The Thunderbirds mostrecently swept the Delaware Thunder in two games 7-3 and 6-3. Their pair of losses have come against the Port Huron Prowlers (Oct. 21) and Danbury Hat Tricks (Nov. 4). Gus Ford has put up outstanding numbers as Carolina's top scorer with nine goals and 21 points.

On the Road Again: This Friday marks the first road game for the Sea Wolves since October 22 in Binghamton, New York. That night, the Sea Wolves claimed their first win in FPHL history 8-4 thanks to Jake Raleigh's five-point performance (3G-2A). Alternate captain Chris Leveille followed not far behind in the points column with four assists.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022

Sea Wolves Head to North Carolina - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.