Sea Wolves Go Empty-Handed Against Watertown

January 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY-The (3-20-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves were unable to find the net on Friday night after taking a 5-0 loss to the (10-12-0) Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

The first period saw just one goal which came from Watertown's Trevor Lord on a centering feed 6:09 into the night. John Amanatidis and Chase DiBari formed the assists.

Matt Brown (8:21) registered the lone strike of the second period after forcing a turnover in the low slot for a 2-0 Wolves lead.

Watertown finished strong with three goals in the final twenty minutes between Brendan Hussey (0:21), Kolton Maguire (11:21) and DiBari (16:44). DiBari's goal was his second point of the night and the Wolves' second unassisted tally.

The Sea Wolves goaltending was split between starter Ian Wallace and backup Black Weyrick, who entered the game 21 seconds into the third period. Mississippi's power play unit was blanked after going 0-for-7. Watertown's Travis Smith clinched the shutout with 34 total saves.

The battle of the Wolves will take place again tomorrow, January 7 at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The puck meets the ice at 6:30pm CST and fans can tune in live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.