Sea Wolves Fended off by Prowlers 6-4

January 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The (3-19-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves came up on the wrong end of a 6-4 heartbreaker on Monday night, dropping their final neutral site game against the (15-10-3) Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane's River Center.

A history of slow finishes came back to bite the Sea Wolves in the first period after Port Huron's Sam Marit (18:04) beat goaltender Blake Weyrick on a breakaway.

The Prowlers added another goal to their lead 5:15 into the second stanza to make it 2-0. Matt Graham intercepted a pass in the slot and fired it home for the unassisted credit. Mississippi's Daniel McKitrick (14:03) cut the deficit to 2-1 in that same spot on a pass from Joe Pace.

Two more goals were added before the middle period's end between Port Huron's Liam Freeborn (17:35) and Eric Melso of the Sea Wolves (18:21). The tally was Melso's first in a Mississippi uniform as the scoreboard read 3-2 after forty minutes.

The third period was a back-and-forth affair with Trevor Finch (1:18) tying the game for the Sea Wolves. Joe Deveny put the Prowlers back ahead 4-3 at 8:15 before Mississippi's Matt Caranci responded just 2:11 later.

The dagger from Port Huron came off the tape of Graham for his second of the night with 1:37 remaining in the game. Freeborn added an empty-net goal for good measure as the Prowlers swept their regular season series against the Sea Wolves.

The Sea Wolves continue their string of road games this Friday, January 6 at the Watertown Wolves. The puck drops at Watertown Arena at 6:30pm CST and fans can tune into the action on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

