Sea Wolves Face Four Games in Three Cities

December 29, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The (3-15-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves have a demanding four games in four days ahead of them as they get ready to play the (18-2-1) Columbus River Dragons and (13-9-3) Port Huron Prowlers. The River Dragons will visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this Friday, December 30 before hosting the Sea Wolves on December 31 and New Years' Day. Mississippi's long stretch shifts to Baton Rouge on Monday for their final neutral site game of the season at the Raising Cane's River Center against Port Huron.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves saw a rare one-game week leading up to the Christmas break, suffering a 9-1 loss at the hands of the Carolina Thunderbirds. Mississippi's lone goal was scored by Jake Raleigh in the third period. Blake Weyrick appeared in net and faced an impressive 49 shots while blocking 40 of them.

On The Rise:Forward Jake Raleigh has lit the lamp twice in as many games, bringing his goal count to six on the season.His two shorthanded goals in the 2022-23 campaign rank first in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Fellow forward Justin Barr has posted five points (1G-4A) over his past five games.

New Additions:This past Friday, the Sea Wolves picked up forward Yianni Liarakosin a trade with Elmira. The Toronto native collected nine goals and 17 assists in a Mammoth uniform this season.Additionally, netminder Joseph Sheppard joins the Sea Wolves after 14 appearances with the Binghamton Black Bears. Cody Karpinski will also join the goaltending front this weekend upon returning from his loan to the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc.

Climbing The Ranks:A large task awaits the Sea Wolves as they prepare for the Columbus River Dragons, who rank first in the FPHL with 53 points in the standings. Columbus currently holds a four-game win streak after sweeping back-to-back weekend series with Elmira and Port Huron. Mississippi continues to find themselves in the fifth spot of the Continental Division with a seven-game deficit against the #4 Carolina Thunderbirds.

Operation Sellout: The Sea Wolves will return home next Friday, December 30 for a 7:05pm tilt with the Columbus River Dragons. That evening will mark one year since Biloxi's sellout crowd at the final neutral site game.Also, glow sticks will be given out to the first 1,000 fans to enter the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and t-shirts to the first 500. Purchase your tickets at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

