Sea Wolves Embark on Single-Game Road Trip

Winston-Salem, NC - A rare one-game week will be played by the (3-14-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves as they head east for a 6:35pm CST tilt with the (11-6-1) Carolina Thunderbirds. The action will take place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex and will be available for viewing live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Port Huron Prowlers with scores of 10-5, 9-6 and 6-5. Despite Port Huron pulling off the sweep, Mississippi's offense looked strong with a combined 16 goals through the weekend. They collected a point in the standings on Saturday after forcing the Prowlers to a shootout.

On The Rise: After going scoreless in his first two games at Elmira, forward Dakota Ulmer has recorded pointsin six straight games, including five goals and eight assists. Ulmer is most recently coming off a four-point appearance (1G-3A) this past Saturday against his former Prowlers team.

Scouting The Thunderbirds: The Sea Wolves met Carolina two weeks ago, winning two of three weekend games (6-5 and 6-4). The Thunderbirds are most recently coming off a pair of meetings with the Motor City Rockers. Carolina dropped the first game 6-3 before claiming a 5-2 victory in the finale one night later.

Milestone Markers:Last Thursday, defensemen Tim Payne and Michael Haskins both scored their first goal in a Sea Wolves jersey. Payne has appeared 10 times with Mississippi while Haskins is 6 games into his Sea Wolves tenure.

Climbing The Ranks:Both sides are trying to work their way up the Continental Division standings with the Thunderbirds sitting in 4th place and the Sea Wolves placed right underneath them. Carolina is ahead by 18 points (6 games) and is just five points underneath #3 Port Huron.

Operation Sellout: The Sea Wolves will return home next Friday, December 30 for a 7:05pm tilt with the Columbus River Dragons. That evening will mark one year since Biloxi's sellout crowd at the final neutral site game. It is also White Out the Den night! Purchase your tickets at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

