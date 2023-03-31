Sea Wolves Drop Series Opener at Carolina

March 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The (15-31-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves grabbed an early lead and carried it through most of thegame on Friday night, but the (36-12-2) Carolina Thunderbirds snuck past themin a big second period to win3-2at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

A mere 3:07 into regulation is all it took for Yaroslav Yevdokimov to strike for the Sea Wolves, receiving a pass on the odd man rush from Yianni Liarakos. The Thunderbirds replied just 22 seconds later with Jiri Pestukaproviding a follow-up goal after Daniel Martin's initial chance.

Mississippi ran back in front 2-1 with Jake Raleigh's one-time drive 16:04 into the first period. Ethan Busch-Anderson grabbed an assist along with Liarakos, who earned another multi-point game.

The second period saw plenty of turnovers, and the Thunderbirds were the ones to take advantage. Josh Koepplinger buried the net at 14:44 before Dawson Baker did the same just 1:15 later to give Carolina their first lead of the night at 3-2.

The Sea Wolves directed 12 shots onto Boris Babik's net in the final period, but he blocked every chance until the final buzzer ran out. He made 31 stops, while Mississippi's goaltender Joe Sheppard recorded 37.

The Continental Division rivals will meet up again tomorrow, April 1 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.The middle game of the three-in-three series is scheduled for 5:05pm Central Time.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive Suite D., D'Iberville MS, or call 228-999-8333.

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

You don't want to miss the "Comeback of the Pack"!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.