Sea Wolves Drop Second Game to Thunderbirds

November 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - A quick start and two conversions on the power play were not enough for the (2-6-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night as the (8-2-0) Carolina Thunderbirds secured the series sweep over them with an 8-3 win at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Daniel McKitrick helped the Sea Wolves to a 1-0 lead after he fired a puck through the wickets of Carolina goaltender Boris Babik 4:21 into the game. His goal was assisted by Chris Hunt and Jake Raleigh.

The Thunderbirds were able to solve opposing netminder Greg Harney with four goals by the end of the first period. Lucas Rowe (7:09), Dawson Baker (8:44), Josh Koepplinger (17:23) and Petr Panacek(19:27) made it a 4-1 game by the time twenty minutes were in the books.

Panacek tallied his second of the evening 3:50 into period two for the Thunderbirds' fifth unanswered goal. The Sea Wolves broke up their momentum after Ethan Busch-Anderson hit the net on a power play at the 8:12 mark. Two more goals were traded between Jiri Pestuka of the Thunderbirds (17:15) and the Sea Wolves' Philip Wong (18:00).

With a 6-3 lead entering the third period, Carolina controlled the final twenty minutes with Brice French and Justin Pringle scoring within the first 5:38 of the final stanza.

The next game for the Sea Wolves will be played on Thursday, November 24 as they host a Thanksgiving Day contest with the Columbus River Dragons. The puck will drop at 7:05pm and tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or on Ticketmaster.com.

