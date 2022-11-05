Sea Wolves Drop Friday Matchup to River Dragons

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS -The (3-1-0) Columbus River Dragons stunned the (2-2-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves for the second consecutive game, winning 10-5 on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The River Dragons went back-to-back to start the game between (0:20) Kirk Underwood and (8:39) Cody Rodgers. Daniel McKitrick opened the scoring for the Sea Wolves at 13:59 to split the deficit at 2-1 heading into the intermission.

Columbus exploded for five goals in the second period between Underwood, Jacob Kelly, Michael Greco, Jay Croop and Thomas Aldworth. The Sea Wolves' high points came on goals from Chris Hunt, Chuck Costello and Yaroslav Yevdokimov. Costello and Yevdokimov's found the net within 44 seconds of each other.

In the third period, Costello potted his second goal of the night in his debut. Kelly, Labelle and Vannelli each solved Mississippi goaltender Ethan Taylor as the game ended with a 10-5 final score.

Hunt led the Sea Wolves with one goal and two assists. On Columbus' side of the score sheet, three players (Underwood, Daee and Kelly) each recorded three-point games.

The rivals will meet again for the fourth consecutive meeting tomorrow, November 5. The action begins at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

