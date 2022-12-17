Sea Wolves Drop First Shootout of Season

Biloxi, MS -It took a nine-round shootout for action to conclude on Saturday nightas the (11-7-3) Port Huron Prowlers edged out the (3-14-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves 6-5at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The sides traded two quick strikes between the Sea Wolves' Yaroslav Yevdokimov (6:30) and Larri Vartiainen (9:23) of the Prowlers. Chuck Costello and Dakota Ulmer pushed Mississippi back in front for a 3-1 lead before Liam Freeborn scored the final goal of the opening period.

The second period was an uncharacteristic twenty minutes between the quick offenses with only one goal being scored. That came from Port Huron's Dalton Jay at 14:43 to tie the game.

The Sea Wolves saw a temporary go-ahead goal from Jake Raleigh (8:33), but their late-game struggles came back to haunt them. Port Huron took a 5-4 edge with 34 seconds remaining in the game with Matt Graham and Vartiainen making a comeback bid for the Prowlers.

With 13 seconds on the board, Mississippi's Marvin Powell blasted a slapshot which dodged traffic and picked the corner of the net.The play allowed the Sea Wolves to force overtime and pick up a point in the standings.

Despite picking up a power play, Port Huron's offense was dismantled in the overtime period after throwing three chances onto Sea Wolves goaltender Blake Weyrick.

With time expiring, the Sea Wolves and Prowlers moved into a shootout to determine the winner of the night. Nine Mississippi shooters were denied and Sam Marit's goal clinched the victory for Port Huron.

After three games in three days, the Sea Wolves will play one game next week, traveling to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a divisional tilt on December 23 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is slated for 6:35pm Central Time and the action will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

