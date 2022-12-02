Sea Wolves Downed 2-1 by Mammoth

Elmira, NY -The (2-10-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves had their comeback bid run out of time on Friday night, coming up short 2-1 to the (3-9-2) Elmira Mammoth at First Arena.

In their first matchup against each other, both sides saw quality chances before Elmira's Stavros Soilis picked his corner of the net at 11:05 of the first period. Yianni Liarakos and Chris Maratea helped set up the play to make it 1-0 Mammoth.

The Sea Wolves deficit doubled to 2-0 after Parker Moskal hit the top shelf after 16:42 of the middle period. Liarakos registered his second assist of the night and Soilis picked one up for a multi-point game.

The lone goal of the third period came from Mississippi's Daniel McKitrick exactly six minutes in on a scramble at the crease of Elmira goaltender Thomas Proudlock. In the final ten minutes of regulation, the Sea Wolves were called for five penalties and were unable to gain any offensive momentum against the Mammoth as the 2-1 Elmira lead became final. Sea Wolves netminder Ian Wallace made 40 saves in his debut.

The Sea Wolves and Mammoth will gather again tomorrow at 5:35 Central Time for the series finale at First Arena in Elmira. The action will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

