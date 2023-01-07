Sea Wolves Doubled Up 4-2 By Watertown

January 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The (3-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves tied the game twice on Saturday night but were eventually dropped by the (11-13-0) Watertown Wolves 4-2 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

After Mississippi was shutout yesterday, Philip Wong capitalized on a power play and scored the Sea Wolves' first goal of the weekend just 1:44 into the game on a rink-wide pass from Mason Cirone.

Watertown tied the game 1-1 late in the first period on an individual effort from Elijah Wilson (16:31). He would come back to score the only goal of the second stanza, once again unassisted with 19 seconds to go.

Justin LaPorte netted his first goal in a Sea Wolves jersey at 4:17 of the third period to tie the matchup at 2-2. Yianni Liarakos was credited with assists on both Mississippi goals.

Watertown was able to buckle down offensively and finish strong with a pair of goals from Trevor Lord (5:45) and Chase DiBari (13:46).

The 4-2 final score saw Joe Sheppard in net for the Sea Wolves,who faced 45 Watertown shots in his second Sea Wolves appearance. Watertown netminder Travis Smith clinched back-to-back wins between the pipes after stopping 30 of 32 shots faced.

The Sea Wolves return home this Friday, January 13 when they welcome the Danbury Hat Tricks to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm and tickets can be purchased through the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.